CoreDial Announces Industry-Leading Integration Between CoreNexa and ConnectWise

BLUE BELL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of cloud communications solutions for businesses, announced it has launched a new integration with ConnectWise's PSA (professional services automation) solution. The integration allows CoreDial partners to synchronize data between CoreNexa™ Account Manager and ConnectWise Manage, one of the most widely used business platforms in the managed service provider marketplace.

CoreNexa Account Manager is a foundational platform in CoreDial's ecosystem of UCaaS solutions, empowering its partners to sell, deliver, manage, and invoice for cloud communications services. ConnectWise Manage automates business processes for MSPs in areas such as sales, help desk, support, finance, and human resources. The CoreNexa-ConnectWise integration automatically updates information across both platforms, letting partners select either solution as their primary point of data entry. It also allows MSPs to choose which data elements to sync and delivers a single, consolidated invoice for UCaaS, CCaaS, and other offerings. These customizable options increase productivity, save time and labor, reduce the potential for human data entry errors, and allow MSPs to effectively manage business accounts.

"CoreDial is always looking to create more value for our partners by developing efficiencies that enhance business practices and allow them to focus on their highest priority - the needs of their customers," said Ken Lienemann, chief revenue officer at CoreDial. "Today's MSPs use a range of applications to run their business. As a core offering of our solution, it's key that we make it as simple as possible for them to integrate CoreNexa Account Manager with those applications, to eliminate potential friction and duplicate work whenever possible."

CoreDial is the leading provider of cloud communications services for businesses and drives channel success through a unique and proven business model that empowers Partners to deliver high-value, margin-rich communications solutions. With over 800 Partners serving more than 30,000 businesses and 350,000 seats nationwide, CoreDial enables the channel to quickly and cost-effectively provide end-users with compelling, reliable platforms and services that include UCaaS, CCaaS, hosted PBX, mobility, SIP trunking, and SD-WAN. The company's success-focused business model and intuitive self-service capabilities enable Partners to generate recurring revenues, increase profitability, and build customer loyalty.

