Regulatory News:

Victoire Grux is joining Mediawan (Paris:MDW), leader of fiction and animation in Europe, as Head of Communications of the Group and strengthens its management team, shortly after the arrival of Delphine Cazaux as Chief Operating Officer.

Victoire Grux joined Mediawan on February 17 and will support the development of the Mediawan brand and its contents in France and globally. She will also coordinate all communications activities and will contribute to the deployment of the strategy of the Group, which has become a major actor of audiovisual production in Europe.

"Victoire Grux's arrival is reinforcing Mediawan's management team. The Group is very fortunate to be able to count on her experience and talent to support our European growth", Pierre-Antoine Capton, Chairman of the Management Board

Victoire Grux graduated from Ecole Normale Supérieure de Cachan and started her career at Havas Worldwide Paris (formerly known as Euro RSCG C&O) in 2008 before joining Majorelle PR Events when it was created in early 2013, where she supported Mediawan's IPO. Since July 2016, she was Director of Communications of the investment bank Lazard in France.

About Mediawan

Mediawan was founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse. Since March 2017, Mediawan has completed eight strategic acquisitions, becoming a new independent producer of premium content and occupying a leading position in Europe. The Group operates in four sub-segments: production of original drama and documentary content, operation of animation brands, distribution of audiovisual content, and publication of digital services and channels. Find out more on the Mediawan website: www.mediawan.fr

Eligible to PEA-PME ISIN: FR0013247137/Ticker: MDW

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005607/en/

Contacts:

Investors and analysts: Aurélie Jolion ajolion@mediawan.eu +33 (0)6 23 52 50 47

Media: Clara Devoret cdevoret@majorelle-pr.fr +33 (0)6 40 48 57 27