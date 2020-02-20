Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 13, 2020 to February 19, 2020:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
13.02.2020
477,138
45.048
21,493,877
XPAR
13.02.2020
6,654
44.858
298,486
CHIX
13.02.2020
19,697
44.863
883,666
TRQX
13.02.2020
537
44.794
24,054
BATE
14.02.2020
308,404
45.395
13,999,978
XPAR
14.02.2020
CHIX
14.02.2020
TRQX
14.02.2020
BATE
17.02.2020
308,676
45.355
13,999,976
XPAR
17.02.2020
CHIX
17.02.2020
TRQX
17.02.2020
BATE
18.02.2020
434,585
44.768
19,455,643
XPAR
18.02.2020
CHIX
18.02.2020
TRQX
18.02.2020
BATE
19.02.2020
311,906
44.885
13,999,970
XPAR
19.02.2020
CHIX
19.02.2020
TRQX
19.02.2020
BATE
Total
1,867,597
45.061
84,155,649
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
About Total
Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005725/en/
Contacts:
Total
Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@total.com l @TotalPress
Investor Relations: +44 (0)207 719 7962 l ir@total.com