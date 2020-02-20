Technavio has been monitoring the global artificial eye market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 24.6 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Eye Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 110-page report with TOC on "Artificial Eye Market Analysis Report by Product (Integrated prosthetic eye, Non-integrated prosthetic eye, and Retinal prosthetics), Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases. In addition, the rising demand for custom-made ocular prosthesis is anticipated to boost the growth of the artificial eye market.

Ocular trauma causes blindness in 90 out of one million people and the condition is quite prevalent in developed countries. Similarly, blindness caused by eye injury affects 750 out of one million people every year. Moreover, nearly 100 in every one million live births have anophthalmos/microphthalmos and about six to seven children in every 100,000 children develop retinoblastoma. The growing prevalence of many such ophthalmic diseases has increased the demand for artificial eye across the world.

Major Five Artificial Eye Market Companies:

Advanced Artificial Eyes

Advanced Artificial Eyes operates its business through segments such as Custom prosthetic eye, Digital irises, Dilating pupil, and Scleral shell. Custom prosthetic eyes are the key offerings of the company. These prosthetic eyes are developed by creating an extremely accurate iris using cutting edge digital technology.

Erickson Laboratories

Erickson Laboratories operates its business through segments such as Custom ocular prostheses, Scleral shells, Consultations, and Conformers. Custom Ocular Prostheses is the key offering of the company. It is a customized ocular prosthesis used by individuals who have lost their eye due to traumatic injury or by enucleation caused by disease.

F.AD. MÜLLER SÖHNE OHG

F.AD. MÜLLER SÖHNE OHG operates its business through the Artificial eyes segment. The company manufactures artificial eyes made of glass and plastic materials. Glass prosthetic eye and plastic prosthetic eye are the key offerings of the company.

Integrated Orbital Implants

Integrated Orbital Implants operates its business through segments such as Sterile Bio-Eye, Coated Bio-Eye, Perforated Coated Bio-Eye, Titanium Pegs, and Other Products. Bio-eye orbital Implant is the key offering of the company.

Ocular Prosthetics

Ocular Prosthetics operates its business through segments such as Prosthetic eye, Scleral cover shell, Prosthetic eye movement, Enucleation and evisceration, Pediatrics, Retinoblastoma, Anophthalmia and microphthalmia, Cosmetic contact lens, and Facial prosthetics. Custom Made Prosthetic Eye is the key offering of the company.

Technavio has segmented the artificial eye market based on the product and region.

Artificial Eye Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Integrated prosthetic eye

Non-integrated prosthetic eye

Retinal prosthetics

Artificial Eye Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

