dGen Releases its Comprehensive Blockchain in Europe 2020 Report

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / The think tank dGen, an organization specifically focusing on a rapidly decentralizing technology landscape, has released its much-anticipated "Blockchain in Europe 2020" report. The formal announcement, via dGen's Medium blog, provides an overview of some of dGen's impressive efforts, including reaching out to more than 60 experts and reviewing 1,200 organizations in over 20 countries.

"It's interesting to analyze the culture that drives much of contemporary blockchain development, as it appears very endemic to Europe," details Jake Scott, a founding board member of dGen in the blog statement. "Whether we look at The Enlightenment, the fall of the Berlin Wall, or our more recent history of fading borders for increased cross-country collaboration: it feels blockchain has a welcome home in the European discourse."

Mapping out the geopolitical landscape of any emerging technology is a daunting task. The efforts of dGen were comprehensive. The think tank primarily examined the blockchain sentiment in six major European countries including Germany, France, UK, Malta, Switzerland, and The Netherlands. Deploying a proprietary scoring model, dGen evaluated each country through the prism of five categories: regulation, adoption, startups, funding, and fiscal situation.

"To gather this information, we collected a database of companies, funds, events, spaces, non-profits, and other organizations operating in the European blockchain ecosystem," continues Scott in the report. "We then looked at these, along with regulations, to determine how friendly countries are to blockchain innovations, and how active the ecosystem is."

The report goes on to enumerate the advantages and disadvantages of each country's blockchain scene. In conclusion, dGen views Europe as possessing the potential to absorb market share from the US and Asia due to its unique history of collaboration among countries under a broader regulatory body -- the EU.

"Collaboration, clarity, and focus are key for EU players to succeed [in] giving the EU a unique position," concludes Simon Schwerin, co-founder of Scalewonder, in the report. "We should start seeing our efforts more as EU wide or global efforts, which is very hard due to local "bubble' bias."

The dGen perspective mirrors Schwerin's sentiment and the team furnishes a retinue of information in the new report supporting his hypothesis that organizations, task forces, and startups are tackling collaborating head-on.

The Blockchain in Europe 2020 report is the third to emerge from the rising think tank, and another three releases are scheduled for Q1 2020.

About dGen

dGen (short for decentralized generation) is an emerging think tank based in Berlin, Germany that focuses on understanding the convergence of societal and technological developments in the context of the movement towards more decentralized borders, technologies, and social dynamics. The dGen research initiative takes the perspective of a new generation, after Millennials and Gen Z, into a broader image of how decentralized technologies will affect the future of society in key industries. The dGen think tank was founded by Jake Scott and Nick Dijkstra, the current two founding board members.

