Rich Gorman, Founder of Fulfillment.com, Sells Company

CHADDS FORD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / Fulfillment.com, a leading international e-commerce order fulfillment provider, formerly At Cost Fulfillment, has put together a consortium of investors that have bought out Founder Rich Gorman's shares in the business.

Founded in 2011 by Rich Gorman, with the mission to make worldwide fulfillment easy, Fulfillment.com has become a leader in the 3PL logistics space. The sale of Gorman's ownership in the company follows years of continued growth.

Co-founder Justin Singletary will continue to run the company as Chief Executive Officer in Gorman's absence.

"Justin is an incredible operator and a man of integrity. I have full faith that he will do an exceptional job driving Fulfillment.com to the next level," said Gorman.

Gorman, an expert in taking black swan concepts and turning them into hyper-growth businesses, previously founded and sold NewsLauncher. "Over the past 3 years I have silently invested in a number of business ventures that demand my full focus. I go for home runs in all ventures, not singles and doubles. While I have struck out before, if you don't swing the bat hard you'll never hit a home run. My advice to all entrepreneurs is to never let the fear of striking out keep you from swinging for the fences," said Gorman. "Fulfillment.com was a great investment and ultimately a successful venture. I am confident that they have just reached the tip of the iceberg in their success and Justin will hit a grand slam with it."

About Fulfillment.com

Fulfillment.com offers a global logistics infrastructure, proprietary technology, and world-class customer service to businesses looking to save time, save money, and gain leverage. They offer the best possible prices for shipping, a high level of service automation, and the ability to expand into new markets. For more information, please visit: https://Fulfillment.com/

CONTACT:

Rich Gorman

Gorman Economics, LLC

7 Pin Oak Drive

Chadds Ford, PA 19317

T: 212-777-6636

SOURCE: Fulfillment.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577171/Rich-Gorman-Founder-of-Fulfillmentcom-Sells-Company