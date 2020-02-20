Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DW8Z ISIN: LU1673108939 Ticker-Symbol: AT1 
Xetra
20.02.20
17:35 Uhr
8,706 Euro
-0,106
-1,20 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
GEX
1-Jahres-Chart
AROUNDTOWN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AROUNDTOWN SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,720
8,758
21:58
8,720
8,758
21:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AROUNDTOWN
AROUNDTOWN SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AROUNDTOWN SA8,706-1,20 %