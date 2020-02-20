

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $20.72 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $26.23 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $237.91 million from $230.28 million last year.



Marcus & Millichap Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $20.72 Mln. vs. $26.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.52 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q4): $237.91 Mln vs. $230.28 Mln last year.



