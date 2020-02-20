Imagin Medical to Report First Fiscal Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 27, 2019 - Conference Call To Follow

VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / Imagin Medical (CSE:IME) (OTCQB:IMEXF) (Frankfurt & Stuttgart Symbol: DPD2) ("Imagin" or the "Company") announced today that its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019, will be released after market close on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Imagin management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the financial results and discuss business developments in the period.

Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Details:

Date: February 27, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: 844-369-8770 (Canada and the United States)

862-298-0840 (International)

Replay: 877-481-4010

Replay ID: 33144

The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.imaginmedical.com under "Events & Presentations."

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is a surgical imaging company focused on advancing new methods of visualizing cancer during minimally invasive procedures. The Company believes its first product, the i/Blue™ Imaging System, with its proprietary optics and light sensors, will greatly increase the efficiency and accuracy of detecting cancer for removal, helping to reduce recurrence rates. The Company's initial focus is bladder cancer. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward- looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Specifically, there is no assurance the Company's imaging system will work in the manner expected. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Contacts:

Stephen Kilmer, Investor Relations

Telephone: 647-872-4849

Email: stephen@kilmerlucas.com



Jim Hutchens, President & CEO

Telephone: 833-246-2446

