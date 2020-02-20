Web Presence: Tell the Winning Story Trial Skills May Workshop Hosted By The Bussey Law Firm

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / Jesse Wilson, a renowned communications expert, and trial skills consultant, is presenting a two-day workshop in Colorado Springs this May. Sponsored by The Bussey Law Firm, the event is geared toward trial lawyers who wish to improve their presence in the courtroom. A master storyteller and Juilliard-trained actor and director, Wilson, founder, and CEO of Tell the Winning Story, will teach attendees how to harness the secrets of the theater to master trial skills in what he refers to as "the fundamentals of breakthrough communication."

Tell the Winning Story has for years been one of the law community's greatest not-so-secret weapons. Jesse Wilson has helped numerous firms improve their communication skills in the courtroom and beyond through high-impact presentations and collaborative, hands-on training. Recent highlights of Tell the Winning Story's history was its contribution to a $45 million win for a drunk driving wrongful death case and a $90 million win involving Werner Trucking.

Wilson's CLE Trial Skills Workshops, including the one in May, are designed for lawyers of all specialties, including criminal defense, personal injury, and medical malpractice.

In the trial skills workshop, attendees learn to "dig in" to "their personal truths, imagination, and courage" in order to make the powerful emotional connection to inspire and motivate as a master storyteller.

"The true power of a story always comes from inside us, the storyteller. And the path to developing a winning story begins with the trial lawyer owning their own story," Wilson said. "Tell The Winning Story provides attorneys the difference between telling a "hidden, safe, surface story,' and powerfully connecting to a story that goes right to the heart of their audience, which is the judge and jury."

"The foundation for your power as a great communicator already exists. You have a rhythm and style all your own," reads Tell the Winning Story's trial skills workshop description. "It is the intent of this workshop to broaden your range and greatest potential as a communicator in the telling of your client's stories and command the courtroom stage."

Space is limited to 20 lawyers. To sign up or learn more, click here.

To learn more about Tell the Winning Story and the newly-released "The 8 Fundamentals of Breakthrough Communication," available on Trial Guides, visit the website: https://www.tellthewinningstory.com/the-8-fundamentals-of-breakthrough-communication/

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577246/Tell-the-Winning-Story-Trial-Skills-May-Workshop-Hosted-By-The-Bussey-Law-Firm