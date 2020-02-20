

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Century Aluminum Co (CENX):



-Earnings: -$4.8 million in Q4 vs. -$65.0 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.05 in Q4 vs. -$0.74 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Century Aluminum Co reported adjusted earnings of -$9.0 million or -$0.09 per share for the period. -Revenue: $435.5 million in Q4 vs. $486.9 million in the same period last year.



