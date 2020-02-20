

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) said, for full year 2020, it estimates: non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $2.55 to $2.65; and revenue growth to be in the range of 4.0% to 6.0%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.60. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



On a non-GAAP basis, fourth-quarter earnings per share was $0.73 compared to $0.69, a year ago. Revenue was $310.4 million, a 7.6% increase compared to $288.3 million, previous year. On a constant currency basis, fourth quarter total revenue increased 7.8%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NUVASIVE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de