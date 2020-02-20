

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $12 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $16 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $1.34 billion from $1.33 billion last year.



Telephone & Data Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $12 Mln. vs. $16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.10 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.03 -Revenue (Q4): $1.34 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de