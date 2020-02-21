

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) reported a fourth quarter loss per share of $0.56, compared to profit of $0.49, previous year. Litigation loss recorded as expense was $363 million.



Fourth-quarter net sales were $1.4 billion, compared to $691.24 million, prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.



Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar, said: 'With ongoing improvements in throughput and efficiency across our fleet, strong demand for Series 6, and our pipeline of contracted shipments as far out as 2023, we are well positioned for the future.'



Shares of First Solar, Inc. were down 15% after hours.



