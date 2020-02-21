The fracking water treatment market is poised to grow by USD 1.67 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005563/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fracking Water Treatment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Fracking Water Treatment Market Analysis Report by Application (Treatment and recycle and Deep well injection), Geographic segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/fracking-water-treatment-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing consumption of oil and natural gas. In addition, the adoption of supercritical carbon in fracking is anticipated to boost the growth of the fracking water treatment market.

The consumption of oil and natural gas is increasing due to the growing popularity of fuel-based vehicles such as natural gas vehicles (NGVs). The demand for these vehicles is increasing as they run on fuel that is clean and cost-effective. Shale oil and natural gas are extracted from tight geologic formations using hydraulic fracturing (fracking) technology. The fracturing process requires a large quantity of water mixed with chemicals. This is propelling the need for fracking and water treatment for fracking operations. Thus, the increasing consumption of oil and natural gas is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Fracking Water Treatment Market Companies:

Aquatech International LLC

Aquatech International LLC operates the business under various segments such as LoWatt Membrane Desalination Process, AVMD, ARRO, BioMOD Packaged Membrane Bio Reactor, and Others. The company offers MoVap, a mobile evaporator system, specifically designed for the growing frac and wastewater treatment needs of shale gas reserves.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. offers products through the following business units: Electronics and Imaging, Nutrition and Biosciences, Safety and Construction, and Transportation and Industrial. The company offers optimized microbial control treatment for water in fracking operations.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. operates under various business segments, namely Integrated Solution Services and Applied Product Technologies. The company offers fracking flowback water treatment using filter presses.

Halliburton Co.

Halliburton Co. offers products through the following business segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The company offers CleanWave service and CleanWave system.

Oasys Water Inc.

Oasys Water Inc. offers products through the following business segments: ClearFlo Membrane Brine Concentrator and ClearFlo Complete system. The company provides water treatment solutions for produced and flowback water during oil and gas fracking operations.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Fracking Water Treatment Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Treatment and recycle

Deep well injection

Fracking Water Treatment Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005563/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com