Rocky 2020: De La Fuente to Appear on the Ballot in 20 States, So Far

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / Headquarters has just announced that Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente has qualified for three more states ballots. Voters in Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New York will see De La Fuente on the ballot for President of The United States GOP Primary. This marks the 20th state overall for which he has qualified.

Prior to this week's news, De La Fuente (better known as "Rocky") had already qualified in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, Utah, Vermont, California, Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, Idaho, Massachusetts, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Delaware, Rhode Island and West Virginia.

"Sanford and Walsh have both dropped out of the race. That leaves myself, William Weld, and Donald Trump as the contenders in the race. I am the only one to qualify in some of these states. I will be the only option for Republican voters who oppose our President," said Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente in an interview late Wednesday.

As the political environment shifts and appears to be more divisive than functional, De La Fuente's Chief of Staff, Angela Fisher, responded by saying, "Upon reviewing the data it seems as though youth have aligned with our candidate. He has been fighting corruption within elections since 2016 and is a champion in fighting FOR all Americans. He believes all Americans deserve the same opportunities to achieve the American Dream."

Rocky often states that America is more than a geography. It is more than political rivalry and theater. America was made great by providing and ensuring the freedom to build a dream. The American Dream is the both the ideal and the work horse that has made this nation and its people great.

He has developed the street smarts and common sense that will serve him in bringing transformation and practical solutions to the problems that Americans face. Just as Rocky battled in court for 9 years and won the right to fly the American flag on a prominent landmark to honor our country, he will fight for The American Dream.

"Rocky" Roque De La Fuente is living proof that the American Dream can be achieved by those who are inspired to pursue it.

Direct Media Inquiries to:

Angela (Fisher) Velasquez

727.490.9911

media@rocky2020.org

SOURCE: Rocky 2020

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577283/De-La-Fuente-to-Appear-on-the-Ballot-in-20-States-So-Far