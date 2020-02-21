AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (JPHG ) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Feb-2020 / 04:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP DEALING DATE: 20/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 162.4114 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8470 CODE: JPHG ISIN: LU1681039308 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPHG Sequence No.: 48091 EQS News ID: 980705 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 20, 2020 22:17 ET (03:17 GMT)