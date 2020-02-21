

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) reported that its fourth-quarter adjusted FFO available to common share and unit holders rose to $71.26 million or $0.54 per share from $30.42 million or $0.33 per share in the prior year.



Net income attributable to common shareholders for the fourth-quarter was $11.40 million or $0.08 per share compared to loss of $104.31 million or $1.16 per share in the prior year.



Total revenues for the quarter were $379.41 million up from $235.64 million in the prior year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.05 per share and revenues of $370.16 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For 2020, the company expects adjusted FFO per share to be in the range of $2.23 - $2.33.



