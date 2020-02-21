The nail care products market is poised to grow by USD 2.25 billionduring 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Nail Care Products Market Analysis Report by Product (Nail polish, Nail accessories and implements, Nail strengtheners, Nail polish removers, and Others), Distribution channel (Offline distribution channel and Online distribution channel), Geographic segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care. In addition, growing customer engagement through digital media platforms is anticipated to boost the growth of the nail care products market.

The presence of toxic chemicals in nail care products can lead to serious diseases including skin infections, nail brittleness, and cancer. This is raising concerns among customers and manufacturers. As a result, they are looking for natural solutions and non-toxic nail care solutions to protect and maintain healthy and beautiful nails. Vendors are introducing a wide range of options to choose from through popular online retailers such as Amazon.com, Rakuten Commerce, and Alibaba Group. Furthermore, the increase in spending power of consumers is enabling them to purchase premium non-toxic nail care products and solutions. Thus, the availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Nail Care Products Market Companies:

Coty Inc.

Coty Inc. operates the business under various segments such as Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The company offers nail care products under its Professional Beauty business segment through the brand, OPI.

Faces Cosmetics Inc.

Faces Cosmetics Inc. offers products through the following business units: Brushes, Eyes, Face, Lips, and Others. The company offers different shades of cream-based nail enamels and acetone-free nail enamel remover.

KISS Products Inc.

KISS Products Inc. operates under various business segments, namely Nails, Lashes, and Hair Tools. The company offers various nail care products under the brands Masterpiece, Fantasy Collection, and Salon Acrylic.

L'Oréal SA

L'Oréal SA offers products through the following business segments: Consumer Products, L'Oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. The company offers nail polish, manicure, and nail care products through the brand Essie and Maybelline New York.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton offers products through the following business segments: Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, and Selective Retailing and Other activities. The company offers nail lacquers through its Perfumes Cosmetics business segment.

Nail Care Products Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Nail polish

Nail accessories and implements

Nail strengtheners

Nail polish removers

Others

Nail Care Products Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Offline distribution channel

Online distribution channel

Nail Care Products Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

