Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1WY6X ISIN: US2220702037 Ticker-Symbol: CO3A 
Tradegate
20.02.20
21:45 Uhr
10,640 Euro
+0,006
+0,06 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
COTY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COTY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,536
10,642
20.02.
10,506
10,672
20.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COTY
COTY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COTY INC10,640+0,06 %