

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity remained unchanged in December, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.



The all industry activity index remained unchanged month-on-month in December, after a 0.9 percent rise in November. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent rise.



Among components, construction activity decline 2.0 percent monthly, following a 0.1 percent fall in November. The tertiary industry activity edged down 0.2 percent in December, after a 1.4 percent rise.



Meanwhile, industrial production grew 1.2 percent in December, after a 1.0 percent decrease in the preceding month.



On a yearly basis, the all industry activity index fell 1.4 percent in December, following a 2.8 percent decrease in the prior month.



