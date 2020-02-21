

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sika (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK), a specialty chemicals company, reported Friday that its fiscal 2019 net profit increased 10.4 percent to 758.5 million Swiss francs from last year's 687.1 million francs.



Earnings per share were 5.30 francs, up 13 percent from 4.69 francs a year ago.



Operating profit increased 11.5 percent to 1.06 billion francs, surpassing the billion-franc threshold for the first time.



EBITDA increased 20.7 percent to 1.39 billion francs.



Sales grew 14.4 percent to 8.11 billion francs from 7.09 billion francs last year. Sales grew 16.3 percent in local currencies. Organic growth reached 3.3 percent.



Further, the Board of Directors will be proposing a 12.2 percent increase in the gross dividend to 2.30 francs at the Annual General Meeting of April 21, 2020.



Looking ahead, for 2020, Sika is expecting a sales increase of more than 10 percent in local currencies, as well as an over-proportional increase in profitability due to the higher acquisition impact.



The unknown impact of the coronavirus on the development of the end markets is an element of uncertainty.



Regarding Strategy 2023, Sika said it is seeking to grow by 6-8 percent a year in local currencies by 2023. It is aiming for a higher EBIT margin of 15-18 percent from 2021 onward.



