

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kolcraft Enterprises Inc. has recalled inclined sleeper accessory sold with certain sleepers to prevent suffocation risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. The Chicago, Illinois-based company called back the products after reports of infant fatalities due to other manufacturers' inclined sleep products.



About 51,000 units of inclined sleeper accessory sold with Kolcraft Cuddle 'n Care and Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers are involved in the recall. The inclined sleeper is the only portion of the product that is being recalled, the agency noted.



The affected sleepers include Cuddle 'n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleeper with model number starting with KB063, and the Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleeper with model number starting with KB061. The model numbers are located on the metal bar between the bassinets' legs.



The products were manufactured in China, and sold through juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers across the nation from March 2011 through December 2017 for about $140.



The agency noted that infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers' products after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances. However, no injuries or incidents are reported related to Kolcraft's recalled products.



The consumers are urged to stop using the affected inclined sleeper accessory and contact Kolcraft for a $35 voucher to be used on www.Kolcraft.com or a $20 refund. The voucher can be used until February 20, 2022.



The consumers can continue to use the bassinet without the inclined sleeper accessory.



In similar incidents, Infantino in early February recalled around 14,000 units of Infant carriers citing a fall hazard. Further, four juvenile product companies in late January recalled around 168,100 units of inclined sleepers after reports of infant fatalities with other manufacturers' products.



Earlier, Baby Trend had recalled about 2,000 units of Tango Mini Strollers and Bexco Enterprises, known as DaVinci, recalled around 3000 wooden Bailey bassinets for infants.



