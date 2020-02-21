Social Networking App Let's Day Out Partners With Brit Awards, Sees 38% MoM Growth

London-based premium events and match-making app "Let's Day Out" enjoys successful partnership with Brit Awards 2020; sees strong increase in downloads and user engagement

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium events and match-making app Let's Day Out sees a boost in user-engagement following its partnership with the BRIT Awards 40th annual awards show. The high-profile event, which celebrates achievements in the music industry and featured the likes of Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Stormzy and Lewis Capaldi, proved to be a hit with Let's Day Out users.

Let's Day Out CEO, Vicky Cheng, said: "I am very proud that Let's Day Out is partnering with such an iconic, long-standing British awards show. We want to celebrate these artists alongside our growing community, and we're encouraged to see that this partnership comes hand-in-hand with strong business results."

Exclusive Event Collaborations Boosting Let's Day Out Numbers

In addition to the Brits, Let's Day Out has participated in a series of exclusive "immersive" Secret Brunch experiences by luxury events firm A Brands. The match-making app also works with Blacks Members Club in London to produce regular, black-tie "Supper Club" dinners. What's more, Let's Day Out will be one of the main partners of "Jog On Cancer," a celebrity fundraiser for Cancer Research UK - taking place in April.

As a result of these successful collaborations, the company's userbase is getting more engaged; the app saw a 38% uptake in downloads between December 2019 and January 2020. The Let's Day Out community is also getting more active, with 63% more in-app messages being sent, and users spending 75% longer inside the app during that same period.*

A Fresh Match-Making Concept

Let's Day Out has developed its own artificial intelligence algorithm to match users that like and search for the same activities. The method takes into account "crowd knowledge," as well as preferences derived from user behavior.

Cheng said: "Let's Day Out is transforming the match-making scene by allowing people to connect online, while experiencing something new, together, offline. This fresh approach is clearly resonating with our users and we have big growth plans for 2020."

*Source: Firebase. Comparing data between December 2019 and January 2020