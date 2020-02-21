Docebo Supercharges European Expansion with DoceboInspire Europe 2020

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Docebo Inc. (TSX:DCBO) ("Docebo" or the "Company"), a global leading learning platform powered by artificial intelligence, is excited to announce DoceboInspire Europe 2020 coming to London, 6-8th April.

Docebo has hosted its marquee learning industry conference in North America annually since 2016 and this year the company is scaling the experience to captivate Learning and Development ("L&D") professionals from across Europe, Africa, Asia and APAC. Docebo is excited to host an enlightening line up of speakers including Fosway CEO David Wilson among many other L&D industry leaders.

"Enterprise learning is evolving at a breakneck speed and we're looking forward to bringing together our customers, technology theorists and experts to collectively consider what's next for the industry and for their teams," said Claudio Erba, Founder and CEO of Docebo. "With a strong presence in Milan and London, we continue to respond to increased demand in the region. Every year DoceboInspire has been an unforgettable event and we plan to make DoceboInspire Europe 2020 top them all."

Docebo has invested in growth throughout Europe and the United Kingdom placing an increased focus on scaling both operations and customer experience teams. With this eye on expansion, Docebo has continued to invest in it's London's office with key additions to the leadership across Customer Support and Experience, and Go-To-Market, all of whom will be critical to the ensuring Docebo will be united with their customers as a true partner for learning success and organisational growth.

Attendees will learn from top industry experts and peers spanning from strategy, the future of work, AI, and the changing role of L&D. They will also learn from real-world case studies on how to scale dynamic and personalised learning programs.

For the full agenda and to book your ticket to the event of the learning season, head to www.inspire.docebo.com.

About Docebo

Docebo's mission is to redefine the way enterprises learn by applying new technologies to the traditional corporate learning management system market. Docebo provides an easy-to-use, highly configurable and affordable learning platform with the end-to-end capabilities and critical functionality needed to train internal and external workforces, partners and customers. This allows customers to take control of their desired training strategies and retain institutional knowledge, while providing efficient course delivery, tracking of learning progress, advanced social learning opportunities, and in-depth reporting tools and analytics. Docebo's robust platform helps its customers centralize a broad range of learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one artificial intelligence-powered Learning Platform to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity and grow teams uniformly.

