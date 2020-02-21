BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, February 20
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
All information is at 31 January 2020 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested
|One
Month
|Three
Months
|Six
Months
|One
Year
|Three
Years
|Five
Years
|Net asset value
|-2.1%
|1.2%
|-1.6%
|14.4%
|23.4%
|77.2%
|Share price
|-1.3%
|2.1%
|-3.5%
|16.2%
|30.4%
|94.8%
|Russell 1000 Value Index
|-1.7%
|1.7%
|-1.9%
|14.6%
|22.3%
|72.9%
Source: BlackRock
|At month end
|Net asset value - capital only:
|180.45p
|Net asset value - cum income:
|182.29p
|Share price:
|188.50p
|Premium to cum income NAV:
|3.4%
|Net yield¹:
|4.2%
|Total assets including current year revenue:
|£148.0m
|Gearing:
|Nil
|Options overwrite:
|14.7%
|Ordinary shares in issue²:
|81,204,044
|Ongoing charges³:
|1.1%
¹ Based on four quarterly interim dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 5 March 2019, 8 May 2019, 6 August 2019 and 7 November 2019 for the year ended 31 October 2019 and based on the share price as at close of business on 31 January 2020.
² Excluding 19,157,261 ordinary shares held in treasury.
³ Ongoing charges represent the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding interest as a % of average shareholders' funds for the year ended 31 October 2019.
|Benchmark Sector Analysis
|Total Assets (%)
|Financials
|25.7
|Health Care
|17.2
|Energy
|8.8
|Information Technology
|8.4
|Industrials
|8.2
|Consumer Staples
|7.1
|Communication Services
|6.8
|Consumer Discretionary
|5.5
|Utilities
|2.6
|Materials
|1.3
|Net current assets
|8.4
|-----
|100.0
|=====
|Country Analysis
|Total Assets (%)
|United States
|69.9
|United Kingdom
|6.5
|Netherlands
|3.8
|Ireland
|2.8
|Germany
|2.8
|Switzerland
|1.9
|France
|1.5
|Japan
|1.4
|Canada
|0.6
|Norway
|0.4
|Net current assets
|8.4
|-----
|100.0
|=====
Ten Largest Investments
|Company
|Country of Risk
|Total Assets (%)
|JPMorgan Chase
|USA
|3.9
|Verizon Communications
|USA
|3.9
|Citigroup
|USA
|3.3
|Wells Fargo
|USA
|3.1
|Bank of America
|USA
|2.8
|Medtronic
|Ireland
|2.5
|Williams Companies
|USA
|2.1
|Koninklijke Philips
|Netherlands
|2.0
|BP Group
|United Kingdom
|2.0
|American International Group
|USA
|2.0
Tony DeSpirito, Franco Tapia and David Zhao, representing the Investment Manager, noted:
For the one-month period ended 31 January 2020, the Company's NAV decreased by 2.1% and the share price by 1.3% (all in sterling). The Company's benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned -1.7% for the period.
At the sector level, the largest contributor to relative performance was stock selection in the industrials sector. Notably, selection decisions in the aerospace and defence industry proved beneficial. In the information technology (IT) sector, an overweight exposure to the software industry and stock selection in communications equipment boosted relative returns. Other contributors to relative performance included an underweight exposure to materials and stock selection in the consumer discretionary sector.
The largest detractor from relative performance was stock selection in the health care sector. Selection decisions in health care providers and services, health care equipment and supplies and the pharmaceuticals industries weighed on relative results. In utilities, an overweight exposure to the electric and multi-utilities industries hindered relative returns. Other detractors from relative performance included stock selection in financials and an underweight position in the real estate sector.
The portfolio's option overwriting strategy detracted modestly from performance in January.
Transactions/Options
Transactions: In January, the portfolio initiated a new position in The Progressive Corporation and added to existing positions in Cisco Systems and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Conversely, we trimmed our existing positions in Samsung Electronics, Baker Hughes and The Travelers Companies.
Options: As of 31 January 2020, the Company's options exposure was 14.7% and the delta of the options was 86.9.
Positioning
As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the benchmark were in the health care, financials and information technology sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the benchmark were in the real estate, utilities and materials sectors.
Source: BlackRock. Data as of 31 January 2020.
20 February 2020
Latest information is available by typing blackrock.co.uk/brna on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.