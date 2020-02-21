Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Closed Period - compliance with MAR
London, February 20
21 February 2020
Fidelity Japanese Values PLC ("the Company")
LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172
Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations
The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its annual results for the period ended 31 December 2019 will commence on 21 February 2020 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 24 March 2020.
The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.
