Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Loan Facility 21-Feb-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 21 February 2020 Arricano Real Estate Plc (together with its subsidiaries "Arricano") Further disbursement Arricano first announced a new loan facility ("Facility") for its wholly owned subsidiary Comfort Market Luks LLC, which operates the Kyiv Prospekt Shopping and Entertainment Complex, with Public Joint Stock Company "State Savings Bank of Ukraine" on 26 July 2019. Arricano is pleased to announce today that, having satisfied the conditions precedent, it yesterday drew down a further USD2.500 million of the remaining USD12.192 million available under the Facility. Further drawdowns under the facility, unless price sensitive, will be aggregated and reported on in the Company's annual and interim reports. This drawdown will be utilised to finance ongoing construction of the Lukianivka Shopping and Entertainment Center in Kyiv. Enquiries: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +38 044 594 9471 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 Sequence No.: 48072 EQS News ID: 980585 End of Announcement EQS News Service

