Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 876140 ISIN: GB0004065016 Ticker-Symbol: H2V 
Stuttgart
21.02.20
08:00 Uhr
2,648 Euro
-0,020
-0,75 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HAMMERSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAMMERSON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,753
2,828
09:57
2,767
2,813
09:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HAMMERSON
HAMMERSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HAMMERSON PLC2,648-0,75 %