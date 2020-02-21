

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Exasol AG said it plans to list its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the first quarter of 2020. The planned IPO consists of a new share issue by the company of approximately 50 million euros, a placement of shares by certain minority shareholders and a customary over-allotment option.



Exasol AG said the IPO proceeds will be used primarily to enhance sales force as well as distribution and marketing power in the DACH region, the UK and the US, and to further invest in research and development initiatives.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX