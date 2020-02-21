Michael Bakmat: From the Streets of Düsseldorf, Young Boxer Michael Bakhmat Becomes a Promising Talent

Michael Bakmat, a young and aspiring boxer who's been actively competing in national tournaments with success, shows a prime example of the potential one can get out of their selves if they have nothing and really want to achieve something.

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2020 / Last Saturday in Düsseldorf, cheers broke out in the arena. The 21-year-old Michael "Boxer" Bakhmat looked gratefully towards the arena ceiling. But before it all, it was not easy for him. In his youth, he often had conflicts. Like many others, he started combat sport training to defend himself.





"My school was very wild, there were often brawls" said Bakhmat. "The life experience and time have characterized me." It was hard where he came from so he had to be hard too. And he was. He just had a perfect premiere against experienced rivals when he made his debut in the national league in Germany, chased his opponent from Germany through the cards and secured 1st place with a lead and won. It is remarkable!

But before this he started with kickboxing at the age of 12, just a year later he switched to boxing because he was inspired by Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Mike Tyson. Michael Bakhmat was active as a boxer in his youth and actively competed in regional tournaments with success, hence his nickname "Boxer". He still does Combat sport.



The youngster who is boxing occasionally did temporary jobs in his youth to make some money. What a wild career! Having grown up in Düsseldorf with Ukrainian roots, Michael "Boxer" Bakhmat is shaking up the strongest national league in the world. It is a prime example of the potential that you can get out of yourself if you really want to achieve something.

The fascination for the archaic duel, where almost everything is allowed, does not stop and could soon become mainstream-compatible in Germany. "I train as soon as I can when I'm doing something I'm fully focused! If I had had it easy in my life, I might not have appreciated today what I have. I keep the Hustle. " Says, Michael.

Michael "Boxer" Bakhmat was given nothing from the beginning. At the end of the day, you have to show your skills and fight for yourself. And anyone who knows him knows that his path is far from over.

