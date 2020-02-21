Bitcherry: BitCherry - Build a Trusted Distributed Business Ecosystem

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2020 / BitCherry is a blockchain infrastructure can be used on commerce applications. Building a "P2Plus' Encryption Protocol with a new thinking of innovative physical layer, BitCherry is a general blockchain infrastructure that meets the demand of commerce. BitCherry provides the operational mechanism such as smart contract & cross-chain consensus to achieve highly scalable data architecture by hash map which is improved by the relationship atlas. This blockchain infrastructure greatly reduces development costs, and provides a high-performance, high-secure, and high-available underlying public chain support for distributed commerce on the chain.

As The world's first commercial scalable blockchain infrastructure based on IPv8 technology. BitCherry focuses on comprehensive and in-depth development in the industry. With strong ecological resources, BitCherry pays great attentions to business needs. By gathering research resources of global blockchain technology and industry, BitCherry will actively promote communication and collaboration, and accelerate the application of blockchain technology in various fields. Meanwhile, BitCherry will realize value interaction with smart contract which will reflect the real business to the blockchain. In addition, BitCherry will build a new business model and a highly trusted and trusted distributed business ecosystem by the cooperation crossing platforms, spaces and fields which achieves high-speed circulation of ecological value and expands the business closed loop.

In term of technology, the BitCherry core data adoption of "Hash Relationship Spectrum' in BitCherry core data structure makes it possible for the TPS of public network reaches up to 100,000 +, which is far beyond industry standard. At the same time, BitCherry also refers to the engineering experience of the Internet for many years, and builds the underlying encrypted communication architecture on the IPv8 protocol. Achieving high-speed interconnection, while realizing point-to-point information encryption and ensuring the privacy and security of user data during interaction process.

In addition, BitCherry focuses on the consensus layer. Combining with its original P2Plus network protocol, BitCherry firstly proposed the aBFT+PoUc consensus, which can effectively prevent network attacks while ensuring full equity of BitCherry nodes. In terms of development, BitCherry has perfect development tools, which is friendly to developers, called with mainstream language programming and support resources, allows developers to reduce the development cost of also smooth the learning curve. In terms of upper-class economy, BitCherry uses Bit-U as an incentive to provide basic user activity and user resources for Dapp and business ecosystem to fully protect the ecology of the healthy and orderly development of commercial applications.

Therefore, BitCherry is a mature public chain system with profound technical background, safe privacy and smooth user experience. Because of this, BitCherry paid a lot of technology cost for the security and enforceability of smart contracts to develop BitCherry's online technology and development platform.

Thanks to this, BitCherry can fully integrate the technical resources, human resources, business resources and various of innovative resources be integrated, including blockchain technology coding and underlying architecture related to product traceability, supply chain finance, commercial consumption, asset digitalization, finance, e-commerce, cloud computing, related blockchain technology coding and continuous architecture.

All in all, BitCherry of P2Plus encrypted network protocol will greatly promote the commercial value of society in the future, and any individual or organization can use the network to improve their products and services.

Moreover, BitCherry has a large community base in Singapore, South Korea, Russia and other regions. Relying on strong technical background and great support of the community at home and abroad, BitCherry achieved rapid growth. And BitCherry will continue to focus on development, continue to explore commercial cooperation and other aspects, accelerate the maturity of the underlying public chain and greatly empower a "0 to 1" process of enterprise blockchain.

Learn More :

Twitter : https://twitter.com/BitCherryGlobal

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/BCHCGlobal/

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/bitcherryofficial/

Telegram : https://t.me/BitCherryGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bitcherry/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBQ20Vuk3aqTIDPhZmYsTkQ

Official website : https://www.bitcherry.io/

Turkey : http://t.me/BitCherryTurkey

WhatsApp : https://chat.whatsapp.com/J9uHDZ0vJ9t1YyyHpgYfP4

Medium : https://medium.com/@bitcherryofficial

Contact:

BitCherry

Cathy Concord

+1 (321) 800-3487?

info@globalnewsonline.info

SOURCE: Bitcherry

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577305/BitCherry--Build-a-Trusted-Distributed-Business-Ecosystem