Deinove reported that the first patient has been enrolled in its Phase II study with a novel quinolonyl-oxazolidinone class antibiotic DNV3837 for moderate to severe C. diff infections. The results are expected by the end of 2020, which will be a substantial catalyst for the share price. The company also reported multiple developments in its bioactives portfolio, including a new substantial collaboration with a partner that has experience in commercialising preservative solutions for personal care products. We have slightly increased our valuation to €78m or €4.6/share.

