

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation remained stable in January, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in January, same as seen in December. In the initial estimate, inflation was 0.6 percent.



The core inflation excluding prices of energy and unprocessed food increased to 0.8 percent in January, as estimated.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in January. According to the initial estimate, the consumer prices rose 0.2 percent.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.4 percent annually in January, following a 0.5 percent climb in the previous month. Initially, the consumer prices were estimated to have remained unchanged.



On a monthly basis, the HICP declined 1.8 percent in January, after a 0.2 percent rise in the prior month. In the initial estimate, the HICP fell 1.7 percent.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the seasonally adjusted industrial orders rose 1.4 percent in December, after a 0.2 percent fall in the prior month.



Orders from the domestic market rose 6.9 percent and those from the foreign market fell 6.4 percent.



On an annual basis, industrial orders increased 6.0 percent annually in December, after a 4.3 percent fall in November.



Data also showed that the industrial sales dropped 1.4 percent year-on-year in December, after a 0.2 percent rise in November.



On a monthly basis, industrial sales fell 3.0 percent in December, after remaining unchanged in the preceding month.



