

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland wholesale prices declined to the lowest in five months in January, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



The wholesale price index fell 4.3 percent year-on-year in January, following a 3.2 percent decline in December.



The latest decline was the lowest since August, when it was 4.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale sales fell 1.0 percent in January, after a 0.2 percent rise in the preceding month. Fell for the first time in thee months.



The prices for export sales fell 1.0 percent monthly in January and those for home sales fell by 1.2 percent.



