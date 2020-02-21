Gamuda Land Adopts Yardi Elevate for Leasing and Deal Management

Strengthening leasing and deal management with an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly solution

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysian property developer Gamuda Land will be positioned to grow its commercial portfolio utilising Yardi Deal Manager, Yardi's cloud-based asset management platform.

Yardi Deal Manager is part of the Yardi Elevate suite, which leverages real-time real estate data from Yardi Voyager to provide in-depth operational and predictive insights with recommended actions.

By integrating all aspects of the leasing process in a single connected solution, Gamuda Land will reduce leasing cycle times, improve communication, engage prospects and gain insight into portfolio health. Yardi Deal Manager provides complete deal pipeline visibility along with unrivalled deal oversight and approval functionality that helps teams collaborate easily on properties, deals and prospects.

Gamuda Land will also implement Voyager to manage its financial accounting and lease management operations. Browser-agnostic and fully mobile, Voyager drives workforce efficiency, promotes portfolio visibility and delivers comprehensive business intelligence.

"Immediate access to portfolio financial and leasing data from Yardi Elevate will give us a competitive advantage. We recognise that the platform will be a vital element for managing our current operations and laying the groundwork for strategic growth," said Herbie Tan, Director Leasing, Retail and Malls for Gamuda Land.

"We are excited to be working with Gamuda Land and providing them with a technology solution that will not only deliver the intelligence, transparency and reporting to drive decision making that supports growth, but represents a set of fully-connected real estate management solutions delivering the lowest cost of ownership," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

About Gamuda Land

Gamuda Land is the property arm of Gamuda Berhad - the monumental nation builder with a spectrum of experience and expertise in engineering, construction and infrastructure concessions. Gamuda Land has over two decades of experience in developing townships, high-rise developments, country clubs and commercial centres. Some of its high profile, award-winning projects in Malaysia include Gamuda Cove, Gamuda Gardens, twentyfive.7, Horizon Hills, Kota Kemuning, Bandar Botanic, Jade Hills and Valencia among others; more notably, its international foothold is further strengthened by its overseas projects in Australia, Singapore and Vietnam respectively, some of which have won numerous awards.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.asia

