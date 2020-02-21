National Health Investors: NHI to Attend the 23rd Annual Wells Fargo Real Estate Securities Conference

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2020 / National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) announced that Eric Mendelsohn, President and CEO, Kevin Pascoe, Chief Investment Officer, and John Spaid, Chief Financial Officer, will be meeting with institutional investors at the Wells Fargo Real Estate Securities Conference on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, NY.

About NHI

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

Contact:

Dana Hambly

Director, Investor Relations

Phone: (615) 890-9100

SOURCE: National Health Investors

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577253/NHI-to-Attend-the-23rd-Annual-Wells-Fargo-Real-Estate-Securities-Conference