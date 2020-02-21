Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857949 ISIN: US9497461015 Ticker-Symbol: NWT 
Tradegate
21.02.20
13:54 Uhr
43,755 Euro
-0,135
-0,31 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,785
43,920
14:18
43,810
43,995
14:18
ACCESSWIRE
21.02.2020 | 14:08
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

National Health Investors: NHI to Attend the 23rd Annual Wells Fargo Real Estate Securities Conference

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2020 / National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) announced that Eric Mendelsohn, President and CEO, Kevin Pascoe, Chief Investment Officer, and John Spaid, Chief Financial Officer, will be meeting with institutional investors at the Wells Fargo Real Estate Securities Conference on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, NY.

About NHI

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

Contact:
Dana Hambly
Director, Investor Relations
Phone: (615) 890-9100

SOURCE: National Health Investors



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/577253/NHI-to-Attend-the-23rd-Annual-Wells-Fargo-Real-Estate-Securities-Conference

WELLS FARGO-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE