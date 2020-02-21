

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has announced the launch of 'Operation Crystal Shield' to stop dangerous methamphetamine trafficking in the United States.



Attorney General William P. Barr and Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon announced Thursday that the DEA will deploy enforcement personnel to methamphetamine 'transportation hubs' - areas where methamphetamine is often trafficked in bulk and then distributed across the country.



DEA's Operation Crystal Shield will ramp up enforcement to block their further distribution into U.S. neighborhoods.



Operation Crystal Shield will focus on eight major methamphetamine transportation hubs. They are Atlanta, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Phoenix, and St. Louis. More than 75 percent of methamphetamine seized in the U.S. in 2019 was from these DEA Field Divisions.



The Attorney General said meth has seen a troubling resurgence over the past few years.



Manufactured mostly in Mexican labs and smuggled into the United States across the southwest border, meth is a drug that is both cheap and potent, creating a deadly combination.



Mexican cartels are responsible for the overwhelming majority of methamphetamine trafficked into and within the United States. From FY 2017 to FY 2019, DEA domestic seizures of methamphetamine increased 127 percent from 49,507 pounds to 112,146 pounds. During the same time frame, the number of DEA arrests related to methamphetamine rose nearly twenty percent.



For decades, methamphetamine has been a leading cause of violence and drug addiction in the United States.



Methamphetamine comes to the United States through major ports of entry along the Southwest Border. It is transported by tractor trailers and personal vehicles along highways to major transfer centers around the country. It is often found in poly-drug loads, alongside cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.



