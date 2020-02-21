Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (SWIM LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Feb-2020 / 14:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.7352 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1000100 CODE: SWIM LN ISIN: LU1571051751 ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWIM LN Sequence No.: 48264 EQS News ID: 981323 End of Announcement EQS News Service

