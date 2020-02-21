Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (100H LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Feb-2020 / 14:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 135.6401 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18250 CODE: 100H LN ISIN: LU1650492504 ISIN: LU1650492504 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100H LN Sequence No.: 48279 EQS News ID: 981353 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 21, 2020 08:48 ET (13:48 GMT)