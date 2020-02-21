Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURU LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Feb-2020 / 14:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 30.638 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2403116 CODE: TURU LN ISIN: LU1900067601 ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURU LN Sequence No.: 48326 EQS News ID: 981449 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 21, 2020 08:50 ET (13:50 GMT)