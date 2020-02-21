Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc (MALU LN) Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Feb-2020 / 14:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 13.8957 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1388331 CODE: MALU LN ISIN: LU1901001542 ISIN: LU1901001542 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MALU LN Sequence No.: 48331 EQS News ID: 981459 End of Announcement EQS News Service

