

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Manchester United (MANU) has reached a global partnership with Mondelez International (MDLZ).



As part of the agreement, the two organisations will create dual-branded products as well as interactive and engaging campaigns for our global fan base, the companies said.



The partnership will commence around United's game against Watford this weekend, with activity to support Cadbury's 'Donate Your Words' campaign.



