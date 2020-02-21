The "Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Rack Unit; Application; Enterprise Size; Industry Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The micro mobile data center market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 328.9 Mn in 2017 to US$ 2005.6.0 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.

The growth in the retail sector is expected to influence the adoption of micro mobile data centers positively. Germany, France, and the UK are mature markets for retail, whereas Turkey and Russia are still considered to be under the emerging phase. Over half of the Western European retail is dominated by the UK, Germany, and France. Besides, the emerging phase of retail in Russia, the Czech Republic, and Poland has witnessed the entry of different new retailers over the last few years.

Increase in the number of Internet-connected devices for personal as well as commercial applications are expected to drive the micro mobile data center market. Similarly, multiple PCs and wireless networks are frequently in use. Subsequently, the trend of more devices per user is driving the need for additional network connectivity and data center expansion. With the increasing number of data storage requirements globally, the construction of data centers is also increasing across the world. This has led to an increase in the demand for micro mobile data centers.

On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises led the micro mobile data center market, by enterprise size, with a share of more than 50% in 2018; it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The large enterprises have their imprints spread in various countries, which results in a massive amount of data generation. Therefore, need to install a micro mobile data center at gigantic IT companies is much higher.

