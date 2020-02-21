SThree (STEM) SThree: Blocklisting Six Monthly Review 21-Feb-2020 / 14:51 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 21 February 2020 Name of applicant: SThree plc Name of scheme: SThree LTIP, Minority Interests and SAYE Period of From: 27 August To: 21 return: 2019 February 2020 Balance of unallotted securities 992,692 (LTIP/MI), 103,480 under scheme(s) from previous (SAYE) and 249,286 (Minority return: Interests) Plus: The amount by which the 780,000 (SAYE) and 750,000 block scheme(s) has been (Minority Interests) increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities 359,418 (SAYE) and 475,738 issued/allotted under scheme(s) (Minority Interests) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) 992,692 (LTIP/MI), 524,062 not yet issued/allotted at end (SAYE) and 523,548 (Minority of period: Interests) Name of contact: Shaun Zulafqar - Company Secretarial Assistant Telephone number of contact: 020 7268 6000 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: BLR TIDM: STEM LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 48348 EQS News ID: 981505 End of Announcement EQS News Service

