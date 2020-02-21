Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Falls Into Spring With New Munzee App Update and Event Packages

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2020 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK:FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has renewed focus on growing the Munzee Event program. The company has released a new update to the Munzee app that makes it easier than ever to find Munzee Events nearby. On top of the new update Freeze Tag has also launched four new "Fall Into Spring" seasonal event packages players can purchase to host their own Munzee Events.

"When Munzee players get together at events they form friendships, and a better understanding of the game, which in turn grows our community," said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "This new app update helps players find events near them and will prove to be a valuable tool for new and veteran players alike."

Munzee Events provide the opportunity for players to get together in real life to share their passion, make new friends, and earn points and special badges. The new app update features information previously only displayed on the Munzee Calendar, combined with highlighting the events closest to you. When players access the Munzee Events section of the app they will be able to see events within 500 miles of them.

Alongside the app update, Freeze Tag has also launched a new line of seasonal event packages. The "Fall Into Spring" event packages are available for events scheduled from March 17 through April 19. These packages include a number of special bonuses built into the price of the package, including a themed icon and attendance badge for players' events. The theme for these event packages focuses on the Fall and Spring seasons players will soon experience worldwide.

Munzee Events are free to host, but there are great incentives for players to purchase an event package as well. You can learn more about the Munzee Event creation process in the Munzee Help Guide.

For more information about Munzee follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact:

info@freezetag.com

714-210-3850 x26

