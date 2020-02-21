The company has secured approval from the Berlin-Brandenburg administrative court to start clearing 91 hectares of forest for its first European "gigafactory," which is scheduled to start operations in summer 2021.From pv magazine Germany The Higher Administrative Court for Berlin-Brandenburg ruled on Thursday evening that Tesla can continue to clear land for its new "gigafactory" in Grünheide, Germany. The judges rejected requests from German environmental associations Grüne Liga Brandenburg and Vereins für Landschaftspflege und Artenschutz in Bavaria to block construction. The court stated that ...

