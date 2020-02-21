Colbún has applied for approval to build a 788 MW solar project in Chile's northern region of Antofagasta.From pv magazine LatAm Power provider Colbún has applied for environmental approval to build the 788 MW Planta Fotovoltaica Inti Pacha project in Chile. According to a document published by Chile's environmental evaluation service (SEA), the proposed project would be built in the municipality of María Elena, Tocopilla province, in the Antofagasta region of northern Chile. The power plant would be built in three different units - Inti Pacha 1 (IP1), Inti Pacha 2 (IP2) and Inti Pacha 3 (IP3). ...

