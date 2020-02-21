Olaf Tschimpke appointed to VGP Foundation's Board of Directors

Press release

Antwerp, Belgium. February 21, 2020: The VGP Foundation, a registered Belgian private foundation founded by VGP, a leading pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, today announced the appointment of Olaf Tschimpke as new member to its Board of Directors. In his role, Mr. Tschimpke will oversee projects related to the protection of the environment, one the three key areas of focus for the VGP Foundation.

Olaf Tschimpke joins the VGP Foundation's Board following the appointment of Jan Van Geet, CEO of VGP, to the Board of Directors. The foundation was established in 2019 to fund European projects that support child and youth education, the preservation and creation of biospheres as well as the protection of European cultural heritage. It acts in complete freedom and independent of VGP's operative business.

Jan Van Geet, Chief Executive Officer of VGP and Director of the VGP Foundation, said: "We are very proud to announce Olaf's appointment to the VGP Foundation Board. His experience, proven track record and unwavering commitment to the protection of the environment will be invaluable to the future success of the foundation. I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together."

"I am very excited to join the VGP Foundation," commented Olaf Tschimpke. "The protection of the environment and endangered species is today more important than ever. Businesses bear a special responsibility to protect and conserve the environment. At the same time, they have numerous opportunities to make significant contributions. I am keen to leverage my expertise to contribute to the lasting success of projects supported by the VGP Foundation", he added.

The Board of Directors of the foundation decides at its own and full discretion on funding decisions and oversees the implementation.

Mr. Tschimpke is currently Chairman of the NABU International Nature Conservation Foundation. Founded in 2009 by the NABU (Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union), Germany's largest nature and biodiversity conservation association, it aims to protect natural heritage worldwide. The foundations' international project funding is focused on climate protection and the conservation of biological diversity. Until 2019, Tschimpke served as President of the NABU and was Deputy Chairman of the Council for Sustainable Development of the German Federal Government from 2012 to 2019.

About the VGP Foundation

The VGP Foundation was founded in 2019 by VGP NV, a leading pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate and is a registered Belgian private foundation under number 0735.540.607. VGP has committed to contribute circa 1-2% of its annual profit to the VGP Foundation, The foundation focuses on three main areas: supporting the education for children and young people in need, the preservation and creation of biospheres and nature conservation zones and the protection of European cultural assets and heritage sites.

For more information: www.vgp-foundation.eu

Contact

VGP Foundation

Mrs. Veerle Cools

Tel + 32 (3) 289 14 35

info@vgp-foundation.eu

Attachments