Atlantica Yield plc: Atlantica to Present Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on February 27

Atlantica to Present Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on February 27

February 21, 2020 - Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY), the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fiscal year 2019 after the closing of the market on Thursday, February 27, 2020. The information will be published on Atlantica's website www.atlanticayield.com.

Atlantica's CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call and a webcast on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 4:30 pm (New York time).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Atlantica Yield's website. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes earlier in order to register for the live webcast and download any necessary audio software. In order to access the conference call participants should dial:+1 631-510-7495 (US), +44 (0) 844-571-8892 (UK) or +1-866-992-6802 (Canada), followed by the confirmation code 8138188 for all phone numbers.

A replay of the call will be available at the Investor page of Atlantica's website approximately two hours after the conference call is completed.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Yield plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA).