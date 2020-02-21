Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 2 debt instruments issued by Real People Investment Holdings Limited to trading with effect from 2020-02-24. Last day of trading is set to 2025-09-18. The instruments will be admitted to trading on STO FN Bond Market Institutional. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=758216